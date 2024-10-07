India Gate Foods assigns digital creative duty to Ogilvy India

KRBL Limited, the parent company of the India Gate basmati rice brand has appointed Ogilvy as its creative digital partner to strengthen its digital presence and elevate its engagement across various platforms.

KRBL said Ogilvy's selection is based on the ad agency's expertise in digital strategy, creative storytelling, and data-driven marketing. Kunal Sharma, AVP – Marketing, Modern Trade & E-commerce at KRBL Limited, said that partnering with Ogilvy will help strengthen the brand's presence in the evolving FMCG industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy to redefine the staples category and transform how we connect with our customers. With over 40% of India's internet users shopping online, and the digital advertising market projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% through 2025, our collaboration with Ogilvy will help us strengthen our leadership in the rapidly evolving FMCG landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge digital strategies, we aim to build a dynamic food brand that resonates with the evolving needs of our consumers. This partnership will not only enhance our digital presence but also enable us to create more meaningful and engaging interactions, driving growth and customer loyalty," Sharma said.

Ogilvy's mandate will encompass a comprehensive digital strategy, including social media management, content creation, and influencer collaborations. The agency's first purpose-driven campaign for India Gate Basmati Rice is expected to launch later this year, focusing on educating and empowering consumers to make informed choices for their families.