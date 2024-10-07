            

      India Gate Foods assigns digital creative duty to Ogilvy India

      KRBL said Ogilvy's selection is based on the ad agency's expertise in digital strategy, creative storytelling, and data-driven marketing

      By  Storyboard18Oct 7, 2024 2:56 PM
      India Gate Foods assigns digital creative duty to Ogilvy India
      India Gate Foods, a basmati Rice brand from the house of KRBL Limited has appointed Ogilvy as its creative digital partner

      KRBL Limited, the parent company of the India Gate basmati rice brand has appointed Ogilvy as its creative digital partner to strengthen its digital presence and elevate its engagement across various platforms.

      KRBL said Ogilvy's selection is based on the ad agency's expertise in digital strategy, creative storytelling, and data-driven marketing. Kunal Sharma, AVP – Marketing, Modern Trade & E-commerce at KRBL Limited, said that partnering with Ogilvy will help strengthen the brand's presence in the evolving FMCG industry.

      "We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy to redefine the staples category and transform how we connect with our customers. With over 40% of India's internet users shopping online, and the digital advertising market projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% through 2025, our collaboration with Ogilvy will help us strengthen our leadership in the rapidly evolving FMCG landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge digital strategies, we aim to build a dynamic food brand that resonates with the evolving needs of our consumers. This partnership will not only enhance our digital presence but also enable us to create more meaningful and engaging interactions, driving growth and customer loyalty," Sharma said.

      Ogilvy's mandate will encompass a comprehensive digital strategy, including social media management, content creation, and influencer collaborations. The agency's first purpose-driven campaign for India Gate Basmati Rice is expected to launch later this year, focusing on educating and empowering consumers to make informed choices for their families.

      Prakash Nair, President at Ogilvy said, "India Gate Basmati Rice is an iconic brand with a rich legacy. We are excited to be entrusted with their digital mandate and are eager to create work that will resonate not just with their loyal customer base but also help get new consumers to make India Gate their brand of choice".


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 7, 2024 2:14 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Will continue to focus on equity-building mediums like CTV: Tanishq

      Will continue to focus on equity-building mediums like CTV: Tanishq

      Advertising

      "Impossible Dream": Why Wieden+Kennedy couldn't 'just do it' in India

      "Impossible Dream": Why Wieden+Kennedy couldn't 'just do it' in India

      Advertising

      When ICICI Prudential’s Chintamani eased the burden of taxpayers

      When ICICI Prudential’s Chintamani eased the burden of taxpayers

      Advertising

      Amazon to increase ads on Prime Video; more ad slots available for brands in 2025

      Amazon to increase ads on Prime Video; more ad slots available for brands in 2025

      Advertising

      PUMA India rolls out ‘YOU NEED BALLS’ campaign featuring Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh

      PUMA India rolls out ‘YOU NEED BALLS’ campaign featuring Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh

      How it Works

      Akshay Kumar most visible star on TV with average visibility of 22 hours per day

      Akshay Kumar most visible star on TV with average visibility of 22 hours per day

      Advertising

      Rising ad frauds: A festive season threat for brands

      Rising ad frauds: A festive season threat for brands