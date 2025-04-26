Karnataka govt mandates centralized digital advertising under new DIPR guidelines

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently announced the launch of the Karnataka Digital Advertising Guidelines 2024, a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing the state government’s digital presence. Led by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the initiative seeks to promote government schemes and policies through digital platforms in a more structured and impactful manner.

Calling it the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Chief Minister stated that the state has begun the process of empanelling digital media outlets and advertising agencies to strengthen government communication through online channels.

“The scope of digital media has evolved significantly over the years. With the growing use of PCs, smart TVs, and smartphones, social media usage has skyrocketed. Digital advertising has become more influential than traditional media and reaches far more people. The Karnataka government has introduced digital advertising guidelines to facilitate the use of digital media and advertising for communication,” Siddaramaiah said in a press release.

Under the new guidelines, all state departments, boards, corporations, and local governing bodies must now route their digital advertising campaigns through the DIPR. This move ensures consistency, accountability, and effectiveness in government-led digital communications.

According to the guidelines, eligible digital media entities — including online news portals and apps with at least 100,000 downloads on Google Play or the Apple App Store — can apply for empanelment. They must be registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and must have consistently published content for at least one year.

Similarly, digital advertising agencies must be at least two years old, legally registered, GST-compliant, and maintain a physical office in Karnataka. Additionally, agencies must demonstrate proven expertise in digital campaigns and maintain official partnerships with platforms such as Google and Meta.

The guidelines cover a wide range of digital channels, including search engines like Google and Bing; social media platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn; and OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.