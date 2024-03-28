Maruti Suzuki India launches new brand campaign to foster sustainable environment

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of its latest brand campaign – ‘IT’S UNBELIEVABLE. IT’S STRONG HYBRID.’ Featuring the advanced Grand Vitara and the extraordinary Invicto, the campaign stems from the thought: ‘the extraordinary benefits of Strong Hybrid technology’. The campaign has been conceptualized to educate consumers about Maruti Suzuki's commitment to bring technologies that not only benefit its consumers but also foster a sustainable environment. The campaign demonstrates how Maruti Suzuki Strong Hybrid technology, harmoniously blends electric mobility with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), harnessing the power of both under various driving conditions.

With the ability to be 60 percent on EV mode under city driving condition, the technology delivers an eco-friendly and silent drive experience. Strong Hybrid technology also offers unmatched fuel-efficiency providing a range of more than 1200 km* in a full tank and significantly lower carbon emissions.