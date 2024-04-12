Mast or Meh? Cred's new ad ft. Rajamouli and David Warner is an unexpected match that worked

What happens when you put an Oscar-winning film director and a star cricketer together? Not the next magnum opus for sure! Cred’s new ad campaign featuring popular film director SS Rajamouli and cricketer David Warner is an interesting take on getting someone to choose to use Cred UPI.

Rajamouli is seen asking Warner for a discount on the tickets for his next cricket match. Warner tells him that he’d get a discount automatically if he has Cred UPI, to which Rajamouli asks him what the case would be if he had regular UPI. The cricketer tells him that Rajamouli have to do him a favour.

Rajamouli’s imagination takes over and he sees Warner messing up nearly every aspect of his next big film. It’s a fun visual treat seeing Warner is so many Indian avatars, all decked up - almost making a fool of himself on screen. Rajamouli is visibly irritated during the process.

Once he returns to reality, after having played out the entire scenario in his head, Rajamouli tells Warner that he’d rather just download Cred UPI than grant Warner a favour.