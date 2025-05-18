            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • mccann-worldgroup-india-wins-a-silver-bronze-and-5-merit-awards-at-oneshow-awards-2025-66271

McCann Worldgroup India wins a Silver, Bronze and 5 Merit awards at Oneshow Awards 2025

The agency’s campaign “Fit My Feet” for Buckaroo Footwear was awarded a Silver in the IP & Product Design category and a Bronze in Health & Wellness, along with four Merit Awards. In addition, the campaign “Dabba Savings Account” for ESAF Small Finance Bank earned a Merit Award in the Direct Marketing category.

By  Storyboard18May 18, 2025 11:53 AM
McCann Worldgroup India wins a Silver, Bronze and 5 Merit awards at Oneshow Awards 2025
Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, “It’s deeply fulfilling to work on ideas grounded in empathy and everyday realities that resonate on a global stage."

McCann Worldgroup India has been recognized at the One Show Awards 2025 with a total of seven accolades, including one Silver, one Bronze, and five Merit Awards across key categories.

The agency’s campaign “Fit My Feet” for Buckaroo Footwear was awarded a Silver in the IP & Product Design category and a Bronze in Health & Wellness, along with four Merit Awards.

Designed to support individuals born with clubfoot—a condition impacting tens of thousands of children annually in India—the campaign introduced an affordable, functional footwear solution. Since its launch in early 2024, more than 228,000 pairs have been distributed through a network of over 4,500 cobblers across the country, significantly improving mobility and accessibility for those affected.

In addition, the campaign “Dabba Savings Account” for ESAF Small Finance Bank earned a Merit Award in the Direct Marketing category. This initiative adapted the everyday steel 'dabba'—a common kitchen container—by incorporating a discreet compartment for storing money. The modified dabba helped promote savings among rural women and played a key role in enabling over 120,000 new bank accounts to be opened in underserved communities, all without a traditional media campaign.

Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, “It’s deeply fulfilling to work on ideas grounded in empathy and everyday realities that resonate on a global stage. These campaigns are a reminder that creativity, when driven by purpose, can become a genuine force for change—whether it’s improving mobility for those with clubfoot or enabling rural women through financial empowerment. I’m grateful to the jury for this recognition, which I accept on behalf of my entire team committed to making ideas matter.”


Tags
First Published on May 18, 2025 11:53 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Spotify podcasts found promoting illegal drug sales through AI-generated voices

Spotify podcasts found promoting illegal drug sales through AI-generated voices

Advertising

Global Ads Spotlight: When ‘Voice 2 Diabetes’ campaign interspersed AI with humankind

Global Ads Spotlight: When ‘Voice 2 Diabetes’ campaign interspersed AI with humankind

Advertising

Zee Entertainment eyes modest ad revenue growth amid industry headwinds

Zee Entertainment eyes modest ad revenue growth amid industry headwinds

Advertising

Emami boosts ad spends to Rs 188.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as profit rises 11%

Emami boosts ad spends to Rs 188.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as profit rises 11%

How it Works

Eureka Forbes raises ad spend by 25% to Rs 259.5 cr in FY25

Eureka Forbes raises ad spend by 25% to Rs 259.5 cr in FY25

Advertising

Global Ads Spotlight: How Specsavers used a familiar tune to highlight a common health issue

Global Ads Spotlight: How Specsavers used a familiar tune to highlight a common health issue

Brand Marketing

Amazon’s ad gamble: Will Prime Video redefine OTT monetization in India?

Amazon’s ad gamble: Will Prime Video redefine OTT monetization in India?