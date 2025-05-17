Jupiter Money names Adityan Kayalakal as VP & Head of Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Financial wellness app Jupiter Money has named Adityan Kayalakal as the vice president and head of marketing. Previously, he held the position of head - marketing and GTM at Veera.
In a note, he shared, "Over the years, I’ve gravitated towards products that rewrite the rules — From Jio (which democratised data), to BYJU’S (which reimagined learning), to the Nano (which changed access to four-wheelers), to the NBA (which redefined sport in a cricket-first nation), and most recently, Veera (which rethought how we use the internet)."
He further added, "With smarter savings, a rewarding credit experience, and a design-first approach, Jupiter is already ahead of the curve. Now, it’s about better marketing, sharper storytelling, and deeper customer love."
Kayalakal began his career in advertising at Grey Group, and then worked across Tantra Brand Wisdom, Wannabe Films, Bates CHI & Partners, Rediffusion Group, BBH India, Digitas India, Publicis Groupe and Byju's.
As Byju's former head - global digital strategy, platforms and social media, he drove strategic initiatives and execution on brand marketing assignments, and was head brand partnerships for the brands in the BYJU'S family.