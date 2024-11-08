Moo Deng says no more ‘H for Hippo’, recommends ‘H for Handwashing’ in ‘Confessions of Moo Deng’ video

Lifebuoy, Unilever’s hygiene soap power brand, has collaborated with Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippopotamus that became a viral sensation, for its ‘H for Handwashing’ global movement that has transformed the letter ‘H’ into a universal symbol for handwashing. The campaign was developed together with creative agencies MullenLowe Singapore and MullenLowe Lintas Group.

In Moo Deng’s branded content video, titled ‘Confessions of Moo Deng’, the popular hippo confesses that she would hate to follow in her mother’s footsteps — in fact, footsteps of her entire family by being a part of the alphabet book as ‘H for hippo’ to teach the letter H to humans.

In the video, Moo Deng opines that she is super talented and can do more with her life than becoming another hippo that represents the letter H. When observing the habits of hundreds of humans she sees every day, Moo Deng realizes that the letter H should stand for something more useful to humans: handwashing.

To further her mission, Moo Deng requests for humans to scan a QR code where they will be introduced to an AI-augmented hippo teacher which comes alive to teach #HforHandwashing to kids in interactive and engaging ways, including hyper customized games, activities and songs enabled by AI.

Along with Moo Deng, Lifebuoy’s AI-powered handwashing teacher AI-Teacher Hippo is a significant leap forward in Lifebuoy's commitment to make handwashing with soap a habit for life for children all over the world, stated the company.

Khim Yin Poh, Global Brand Vice President, Lifebuoy said, “We are thrilled to work with the world’s most popular and adorable hippo Moo Deng, and the most tech-savvy and loving AI-Teacher Hippo, for our ‘H for Handwashing’ campaign. As the world’s number one selling germ protection soap, Lifebuoy’s global movement aims to forever change how the alphabet is taught, with the simple recommendation that the letter H should not stand for hippo, horse or house, but should instead become a ubiquitous symbol for handwashing. We believe having the endorsement of Moo Deng in her first ever branded content video will reinforce our important message for children and adults alike, as a step towards improving handwashing behavior around the world.”

Vinay Vinayak, Global Business Director, MullenLowe Singapore said, “Every year Lifebuoy celebrates Global Handwashing Day as a marquee event, and this year, we want to reach out to more children and adults alike with our two new lovable champions: Moo Deng and AI-Teacher Hippo. While Moo Deng can win over audiences and convey the important message of handwashing through her adorable personality, AI-Teacher Hippo will be able to capture different children’s preferences by offering unique personalized experiences that make hygiene education both fun and unforgettable.”