Goafest 2024 and ABBY Awards to take place from 29th to 31st May, 2024 in Mumbai

Keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) will host Goafest 2024 and ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2024 in Mumbai. The 17th edition of the festival will take place from 29th to 31st May, 2024 at Westin Powai, Mumbai.

Prasanth Kumar, president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said, “We're excited to announce that Goafest is happening in Mumbai this year, despite a few logistical challenges. Our collective decision reflects our unwavering commitment to this esteemed event, which has evolved into a cornerstone platform for shaping the future of our industry. It's become a vital platform for industry, becoming a nexus where industry leaders converge to explore, innovate, and chart the course for a progressive journey. We're committed to maximizing participation, curating insightful sessions, and ensuring attendees leave with invaluable knowledge. Plus, mark your calendars: Goafest returns to Goa in 2025! Join us for an unforgettable experience at Mumbai Goafest 2024!”