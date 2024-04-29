Pallavi Chakravarti, Raj Kamble and Mayuri Nikumbh appointed as Jury Chairs for Abby Awards 2024

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO of Fundamental, Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO of Famous Innovations and Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design at Conran Design, join as Jury Chair for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion category, Out of Home and Ambient category, and Design Category respectively, at The Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO of Fundamental has been appointed Jury Chair of Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion category.

In the creative business for two decades now, Chakravarti went independent in 2023. Her agency Fundamental has created work for Airtel, Adidas, WhatsApp, Facebook, Parle Products, Marico and more, all in under a year. In her previous stints across Saatchi, Grey, JWT, Taproot Dentsu and DDB Mudra, she has worked on Instagram, McDonald’s, Pepsi, Uber, J&J, Unilever, P&G and local giants like Times of India, ITC and Star Sports.

Chakravarti featured among the 200 most-awarded ECDs in 2021 in The Drum World Creative Rankings and closer home, in the 2022 edition of Wonder Women 100 by Indian Television Dot Com, a list celebrating leaders in creative arts.

From shows like Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Adfest Asia Pacific, Spikes Asia, Kyoorius and The Abbys to effectiveness awards like Effies and Appies, her work has been recognised everywhere. With hundreds of metals to her credit, Pallavi was also the recipient of the Best Ad Screenplay plaque at the prestigious 2015 Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival.

Chakravarti has served on many juries over the years – at Cannes Lions, Dubai Lynx, New York Festival, Global Awards, Gerety Awards, Kyoorius Awards and the Abbys, across categories like Film, Outdoor, Direct, Radio and Integrated Advertising.

She also mentors young talent through various industry initiatives. Psychology, theatre and music make her tick, both on the job and off it.

Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO of Famous Innovations has been appointed Jury Chair of Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Out of Home and Ambient category.

Kamble is a gold-medallist in design and art from Sir JJ School of Arts. His 25-year career has taken him from Lowe India to Lowe London, Lowe New York, BBDO New York and back to Mumbai as Managing Partner, BBH India. During this time, his work for brands like Stella Artois, Unilever, Nestle, P&G, Saab, Diageo, Vaseline, Burger King and Google has achieved both critical acclaim and business results.

Kamble has over 150 awards to his name including several Cannes and One Show gold’s.

In 2013, he founded an independent creative agency – Famous Innovations. Today, Famous is a 200+ people agency across Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi, and holds the title of nine-time winner of South Asia Independent Agency of the Year in a row, as well as Digital Agency of the Year, Design Agency of the Year and Green Agency of the Year.

Kamble is a frequent lecturer at institutes such as the Kellogg Institute of Management and Columbia University. He is the Director of Miami Ad School in India. He is part of a think tank with the Government to make India WiFi-friendly.

He plays a prominent role in shaping the future of education in India as part of the Board of Governors at Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Board of Governors at MIT-Pune and Academic Advisory Board at National Institute of Design

Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design at Conran Design has been appointed Jury Chair of Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Design Category.

With a strong belief in the power of design to convey authentic stories that help transform businesses as well as influence consumer behavior, Mayuri has led award-winning projects and contributed to the success of both startups as well as well established brands.

An alum of IIT Bombay and with a career spanning over two decades, she currently leads the creative vision for Conran Design Mumbai which she helped establish in the middle of the global pandemic. Within three years of its inception, Mayuri has helped win notable businesses and awards including Campaign Agency of the Year, Transform Asia and IDA Awards.

Nikumbh has been voted as one of India’s 40 under Forty go-getters in the creative field by Impact magazine. She has also represented India at the Asia-wide collaborative project ‘Colours of Asia’- that culminated in a unique exhibition at the Hong Kong Design Institute which went on to win the Design for Asia Award.

Amidst numerous other representations as a leading voice for design, Nikumbh has been on the jury panel for Spikes Asia awards, Kyoorius Design Awards as well as all major local festivals. She will also be at Cannes this year as a part of the Design Lions jury.