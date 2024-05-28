Policybazaar applauds courage in mental health battles in latest brand film

Policybazar has launched a new brand film, "Himmat ki policy”, to recognise Mental Health Awareness Month. Through the self-narrated story of Kargil war hero—Major General Vikram Dogra, the film brings out the critical importance of prioritising mental health and coping with conditions like depression.

The creative agency behind the campaign is Social Panga and the production house is KSilent Productions.

The campaign brings a much-needed shift in perspective as it portrays an army officer, who fits the textbook definition of strength, discussing just how much courage it takes to battle through mental health issues. In contrast to how traditionally, talking openly about mental health has been associated with weakness and is often even looked down upon.

The film showcases how Dogra has a plethora of bravery awards and accolades to his name – but the medal most precious to him is the one he gave to himself for winning his battle against depression at the very peak of his career. Further, the film shows him narrating his journey from depression to health as a mental health champion with pride to an auditorium filled with keen listeners. Additionally, it also brought out the fact that recognising and addressing the condition helped him achieve his potential as he became the first serving army officer to complete the Ironman Triathlon 2018 held in Europe at the age of 60.

The film concludes with a note as it calls the fight against mental health issues “Himmat ki policy”, driving home the point that battling a condition like depression and prioritising mental health require immense courage.

“This film is our way of helping Indians rethink the concept of strength and give mental health its due importance. Mental conditions like depression among others are extremely common and it’s really sad that many of those who suffer don’t seek the required medical help – often because of the stigma attached to it,” said Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com.