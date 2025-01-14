Publicis Groupe merges Leo Burnett with Publicis Worldwide agencies to create Leo

Publicis Groupe has merged two of its most influential agencies — Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide — into a single entity known as Leo. This consolidation is designed to tackle the evolving demands of global brands, 'offering innovative solutions rooted in creativity, personalized content, and connected brand experiences'.

Publicis Groupe, in announcing the creation of Leo, emphasized that the world’s most pressing challenges require a new wave of creativity capable of delivering large-scale transformation. The newly formed agency will draw upon the combined strengths of Leo Burnett, "the brand of Humankind," and Publicis Worldwide, a network synonymous with transformation and the power of unity, the holdco stated.

A refreshed Leo Burnett logo now symbolizes this strategic alliance — combining the iconic warmth of "Leo," a name that has defined advertising excellence for decades, with the strength and power of a lion, the company added.

The new entity will draw on a global network of 15,000 creative professionals, merging 8,000 minds from Leo Burnett and 7,000 from Publicis Worldwide.

Leading the charge at Leo are Marco Venturelli and Agathe Bousquet, the creative forces behind Publicis Conseil’s recent success as Cannes Lions 2024 Agency of the Year. As co-presidents of Leo, they will spearhead the agency’s global creative vision, supported by Chief Strategy Officer Gareth Goodall. The team’s mission is to cultivate a culture of creativity that thrives on collaboration, allowing the agency’s local teams to tap into Publicis Groupe’s data, technology, and media capabilities through the company’s "Power of One" framework.

Andrew Bruce, currently CEO of Publicis Groupe Canada, will also take on the role of Chairman for Leo North America, furthering the agency’s efforts to strengthen its reach across the continent.

Leo joins Publicis Groupe’s diverse creative roster, alongside brands like Saatchi & Saatchi, LePub, BBH, and other high-profile creative agencies such as Fallon and The Community. Additionally, Le Truc, a creative collective within the holding company, will collaborate closely with Leo to enhance the network's creative offerings.

Carla Serrano, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Publicis Groupe, commented on the significance of the merger: "Through Leo, we are doubling down on our strategy of nurturing strong creative brands, all connected to the industry’s only data, media, and tech ecosystem. This unified approach accelerates the ‘Power of One’ initiative, blending two networks into a single, powerful constellation."

Bousquet, who also serves as President of Publicis France, added: "Leo’s global spirit will thrive at the local level, where our creative and strategic talent will be empowered by best-in-class data and technology, delivering tailor-made solutions for our clients."

Venturelli, co-President and Chief Creative Officer of Leo, emphasized that creativity will always remain a uniquely human endeavor, even in an era driven by technology. "We’ve never had so many tools to better understand people and connect with them, but creativity is, and will always be, a messy human process. Leo will be a true global community of creative and strategic minds working together to create in a more human way, at scale."