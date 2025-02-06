PVR Inox posts highest quarterly ad income of Rs 148.6 crore in Q3 FY25

PVR Inox registered the highest quarterly ad income of Rs 148.6 crore in Q3 fiscal year 2025 post-Covid-19. In the nine-month period, the company's ad income climbed to Rs 351.3 crore.

The entertainment firm registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.5 crore in Q3 FY 25, fueled by Pushpa 2 and success of other Tamil and Telugu films at the box office. In Q3 FY 25, the company reported Rs 12.8 crore of profit.

However, in FY 25 (from April to December), PVR Inox reported a net loss of Rs 115.6 crore compared to a profit of Rs 97 crore in FY 24 (9-month period).

"Notably, Pushpa 2 made history as the biggest blockbuster ever in Indian cinema, contributing 36 percent of Q3's India box office collections and 12 percent of Calendar Year 2024’s India Box office collections," PVR Inox said.

Pushpa 2 grossed over Rs 1,450 crore in India, with its Hindi dubbed version achieving over Rs 900 crore, a new record for the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Additionally, Junior NTR's Devara Part-1 and Rajnikanth's Vettaiyan led October's box office, together generated almost 25 percent of the month's total box office collections, the company added.

However, the underwhelming performance of Hindi and English releases like Jigra and Joker 2 impacted the overall October box office.

The consolidated income of the company stood at Rs 1759.1 crore in the December quarter of FY 25 compared to Rs 1604.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue from operation was reported at Rs 1717.3 crore, up 11.6 percent.

According to the exchange filing of the company, PVR Inox opened 11 new screen openings across two properties during Q3. The company operates 350 cinemas with 1,728 screens across 111 cities to date in India and Sri Lanka.

For future openings, the company has signed 100 new screens under the new ‘Capital Light’ growth model. These screens are expected to come up over the next 2-3 years. Of these, 31 screens are under the ‘Management Contract’ model, and 69 are under the ‘Asset Light model’.

"As we look ahead, our focus remains on pivoting to the capital light model, enhancing free cash generation, reducing net debt, controlling costs and delivering a diverse slate of films that excite and inspire moviegoers. With a robust content pipeline, a slew of strategic growth initiatives, and continued financial discipline, we are confident in sustaining our leadership and driving long-term value for all stakeholders."