Quaker addresses child malnutrition through first long-format ad film

Quaker, through its ‘Bowl of growth’ initiative addresses the cause of child malnutrition through 3 key pillars – providing nutrition to children aged 3 to 5 years, educating parents/ caregivers and spreading awareness in the community. In a state where malnutrition is a cause of concern, this nutrition-focused program was launched in pre-identified blocks of rural areas in Pune, Maharashtra.

In her remarks on the launch, Sravani Babu, Associate Director, and Category Lead - Quaker, PepsiCo India, said, “Quaker’s endeavour to fight against malnutrition started last year when we partnered with Mamta and government of Maharashtra to launch Quaker Bowl of Growth Program in Pune. We have embedded cultural elements from the very start, whether in the form of Panjiri, the food served at anganwadis to the children or driving awareness through an age-old ritual, to echo with the community. This short film is yet another leg of spreading awareness delving into the critical importance of nutrition through the lens of a child concerned about his yet-to-be born sibling's well-being.”

Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India underscored, "Quaker is one of those few brands that don’t just talk about brand purpose, but also walk the talk. Quaker Bowl of Growth is a fantastic program and needed a heart-warming story to capture its importance. We found that in the cultural ritual of ‘Dohale Jevan’, our film depicts the importance of nutrition, through the eyes of a child who is struggling with it himself and is worried for his yet-to-be-born sibling.”

Central to the film’s narrative is the tradition of Dohale Jevan, a revered Marathi baby shower held during the seventh-ninth month of pregnancy. Through this cultural nuance, the film highlights the significance of nutrition in a child's life, underscoring Quaker's commitment to ‘Poshan right, toh future bright’ (future is bright, when nutrition is right). It nudges the community to consider nutrition as an important aspect of a child’s growth.

Quaker in collaboration with NGO MAMTA HIMC has partnered with the Government of Maharashtra to address the nutrition needs of children in the state.