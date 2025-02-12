R K SWAMY reports 8% growth in income to Rs 79.4 crores in Q3 FY25

R K Swamy Limited, the only Integrated Marketing Services provider listed on the main board of BSE/NSE, posted consolidated total income of Rs 79.4 crores, up 8% compared to Rs 73.5 crores during the same period a year ago. PBT for this period was Rs 4.3 crores this year versus Rs 7.6 crores last year, due to increased investments in people and capacity addition.

The company announced a string of initiatives designed to augment it's core professional capacity and competence. "Our new Customer Experience Centre with capacity for 600 associates is ready. This augments our total capacity to 1,900 associates, an increase of 46%. Our capacity expansion of Computer Aided Telephone Interview (CATI) from 400 to 746 stations has been initiated, and will be completed by Q1 of next financial year. This will serve our clients marketing operations, and increases our ability to meet their growing needs," said Shekar Swamy, MD and Group CEO, R K SWAMY Ltd.

For the nine-months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Total Income was marginally higher at Rs. 219.0 crores (PY Rs 216.1 crores). Consolidated PBT for the first nine months of the financial year was Rs 9.6 crores as compared to Rs 18.5 crores in the corresponding period a year ago. "We are putting the building blocks in place for sustained growth. We are committed to investing in the right talent and this is a priority for us," continued Swamy.