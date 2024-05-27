            

      Sunfeast Dark Fantasy unveils 'Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending' campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan

      The 'Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending' campaign will be rolled out across various digital media platforms across the country.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 6:27 PM
      Sunfeast Dark Fantasy unveils 'Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending' campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan
      A still from the campaign

      Recognizing the universal craving for a sweet treat after a meal, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has tapped into the insight that people often end their meals with sweets/desserts at home or in restaurants. This practice is however overlooked in lunchboxes or tiffins. With this insight, the brand has unveiled its latest campaign “Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending” starring Shah Rukh Khan.

      Each Dark Fantasy Cookie offers a molten choco experience at the center and is individually packed for easy inclusion in lunchboxes, making every tiffin's end sweet and hassle-free.

      Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC, shared his excitement, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest campaign, 'Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending’ with Shah Rukh Khan. With this campaign, we aim to redefine the way people look at their tiffin. We hope to enhance their consumption habit by offering a dessert experience in a convenient format which elevates their tiffin moments.

      Damodaran. M, President & Head of Office, FCB Ulka, Bangalore added that “As Indians, our behaviour has always been to satisfy our craving for something sweet after every meal. However, when it came to our tiffins, this behaviour was missing. And, that was an opportunity for us to position Dark Fantasy as the ideal fit for your tiffin’s sweet ending. Our product, in both form and taste, will complete every tiffin box that is being packed or opened across India”.

      The 'Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending' campaign will be rolled out across various digital media platforms across the country.


      Tags
      First Published on May 27, 2024 6:27 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Abby Awards 2024 gets 3506 entries from 273 companies

      Abby Awards 2024 gets 3506 entries from 273 companies

      Advertising

      Dream 11 emerges most recalled brand advertiser with 81 percent recall rate: Report

      Dream 11 emerges most recalled brand advertiser with 81 percent recall rate: Report

      Advertising

      LinkedIn launches new brand campaign ‘Stronger Together'

      LinkedIn launches new brand campaign ‘Stronger Together'

      Advertising

      Pee Safe launches new campaign in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day

      Pee Safe launches new campaign in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day

      Advertising

      Goafest 2024 emphasizes on skill development; announces maiden partnership with D&AD’s Masterclasses

      Goafest 2024 emphasizes on skill development; announces maiden partnership with D&AD’s Masterclasses

      Advertising

      Yatra launches new campaign #SummerKaScene

      Yatra launches new campaign #SummerKaScene

      Advertising

      Goafest 2024 unveils line-up of speakers and sessions

      Goafest 2024 unveils line-up of speakers and sessions