Sunfeast Dark Fantasy unveils 'Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending' campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan

Recognizing the universal craving for a sweet treat after a meal, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has tapped into the insight that people often end their meals with sweets/desserts at home or in restaurants. This practice is however overlooked in lunchboxes or tiffins. With this insight, the brand has unveiled its latest campaign “Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending” starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Each Dark Fantasy Cookie offers a molten choco experience at the center and is individually packed for easy inclusion in lunchboxes, making every tiffin's end sweet and hassle-free.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC, shared his excitement, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest campaign, 'Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending’ with Shah Rukh Khan. With this campaign, we aim to redefine the way people look at their tiffin. We hope to enhance their consumption habit by offering a dessert experience in a convenient format which elevates their tiffin moments.

Damodaran. M, President & Head of Office, FCB Ulka, Bangalore added that “As Indians, our behaviour has always been to satisfy our craving for something sweet after every meal. However, when it came to our tiffins, this behaviour was missing. And, that was an opportunity for us to position Dark Fantasy as the ideal fit for your tiffin’s sweet ending. Our product, in both form and taste, will complete every tiffin box that is being packed or opened across India”.