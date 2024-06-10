            

      Swiggy Instamart launches new ad featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

      This film is part of the ‘Yeh Se Leke Woh Tak’ campaign.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 10, 2024 10:33 AM
      Swiggy Instamart launches new ad featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh
      Rohit Sharma, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, said, “The Swiggy campaign will resonate with so many married couples, bringing alive the love and understanding they have, of each other.”

      Swiggy Instamart has launched a new digital ad film featuring Rohit Sharma along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. This film is part of the ‘Yeh Se Leke Woh Tak’ campaign.

      The film, set in a cozy living room, provides a glimpse into the everyday life of the married couple Rohit and Ritika as they engage in a casual conversation while browsing through their phones. Ritika, exploring the Swiggy Instamart app, asks Rohit if he needs anything. Picking up on his signature forgetful style of speaking, Rohit signals “Yeh,” mimicking drinking tea. Ritika, used to his endearing absent-mindedness, understands his cue effortlessly and adds tea cups to her Swiggy Instamart cart.

      As the conversation unfolds, Rohit struggles to recall item names and amusingly gestures for them with vague terms like “Woh” to signify his need for charging his phone charger and mimics his famous pull shot for a vegetable chopper, a gesture Ritika instantly recognizes. Familiar with Rohit's disjointed way of speaking, she promptly adds a charger and a vegetable chopper to the cart even before he completes his order. This effortless communication between Rohit and Ritika mirrors their ability to finish each other's sentences and highlights Rohit's amusing forgetfulness, relying on "Yeh" and "Woh," while also showcasing the wide variety of products available on Swiggy Instamart – “Yeh Se Leke Woh Tak.

      Commenting on the campaign, Ashwath Swaminath, CGMO, Swiggy stated, “We are excited to introduce the ‘Yeh Se Leke Woh Tak’ campaign with Rohit and Ritika. This campaign brings to life the extensive assortment of products offered on Swiggy Instamart, all delivered in 10 minutes. It reinforces Swiggy Instamart as the go-to place for almost anything in 10 minutes, making shopping convenient for everyone."

      Rohit Sharma, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, said, “The Swiggy campaign will resonate with so many married couples, bringing alive the love and understanding they have, of each other.”


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 10, 2024 10:33 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Virat Kohli teams up with influencers Aamir Ali, Kamiya Jani, in HSBC India’s latest ad campaign

      Virat Kohli teams up with influencers Aamir Ali, Kamiya Jani, in HSBC India’s latest ad campaign

      Advertising

      Aditya Birla Group adds nostalgic twist to environmental awareness with the #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign

      Aditya Birla Group adds nostalgic twist to environmental awareness with the #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign

      Advertising

      Kurlon unveils new logo; launches brand campaign 'Life banegi Hula Hula'

      Kurlon unveils new logo; launches brand campaign 'Life banegi Hula Hula'

      Advertising

      Castrol launches new EDGE product range with ad campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan

      Castrol launches new EDGE product range with ad campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan

      How it Works

      mediasmart and TCL ink global strategic partnership to enhance CTV Advertising

      mediasmart and TCL ink global strategic partnership to enhance CTV Advertising

      Advertising

      United Airlines launches media network, Kinective Media

      United Airlines launches media network, Kinective Media

      How it Works

      Advertisers fear 'unviable' ad self-declaration mechanism will hurt innovation, creativity; Ask for practical solutions

      Advertisers fear 'unviable' ad self-declaration mechanism will hurt innovation, creativity; Ask for practical solutions