Trump signs Memorandum targeting Pharma ads to boost transparency

Trump administration announced a crackdown on pharmaceutical advertising on television and social media platforms, disrupting billions of dollars in annual ad spending, as per a Bloomberg report.
On September 9, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing federal health agencies to require pharmaceutical companies to disclose more side effects in their advertisements. The order also calls for stricter enforcement of existing regulations around misleading advertising. According to reports, the administration is positioning these moves as part of a broader push to increase transparency for patients.
Apart from New Zealand, the United States is the only country where pharmaceutical companies are allowed to advertise directly to consumers. Curbing pharmaceutical advertising has long been a priority for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, the new regulations reportedly stop short of implementing a complete ban on such ads.
The proposed changes are expected to impact both pharmaceutical companies and media outlets that rely heavily on revenue from drug advertisements. Agencies also plan to tighten enforcement of existing rules against misleading content in pharma ads.
Supporters of drug advertising argue that such promotions can encourage patients to consult their doctors about potential health issues. Critics, however, point out that the ads typically highlight expensive, brand-name medications, potentially influencing patients away from more affordable options.
Additionally, the Trump administration reportedly plans to ensure that pharmaceutical advertising through influencers and social media channels adheres to the same regulatory standards that apply to traditional TV ads.
