Indeed announces second round of layoffs in four months

Online job search platform Indeed has confirmed a new round of job cuts, its second in four months, as part of an ongoing restructuring initiative under parent company Recruit Holdings. According to a report by Business Insider, the latest layoffs affect a very small number of roles, though the company has not disclosed which departments or regions are impacted.
In a statement cited by Business Insider, the company said it had reorganised several functions to better align team structures with business priorities and had therefore made the difficult decision to eliminate a limited number of positions.
The move comes after Indeed and its sister platform Glassdoor cut approximately 1,300 jobs in July 2025, primarily affecting US-based teams in research, people operations, and sustainability. At the time, Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba,
CEO of Recruit Holdings and Indeed, told employees in an internal memo that artificial intelligence was reshaping the employment landscape and that the company needed to evolve rapidly to remain competitive. He emphasised the need for structural and cultural changes to support faster innovation and execution.
Recruit Holdings has been streamlining operations across its global portfolio, bringing Indeed’s total workforce to around 11,000 employees following the recent reductions. The latest announcement marks the second series of layoffs at the company in two years, following a separate round in May 2024 when Indeed eliminated around 1,000 roles — roughly 8 per cent of its workforce at the time.
The continued downsizing underscores the growing pressure on recruitment and job search platforms to adapt to a rapidly changing labour market and increasing reliance on AI-driven tools, as companies tighten costs and reorganise their operations for greater efficiency.