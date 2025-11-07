            
Duolingo beats revenue forecast as AI features turn profitable and paid users surge

With continued momentum in AI integration and international expansion, Duolingo appears set to maintain its strong growth trajectory into 2025.

By  Storyboard18Nov 7, 2025 5:07 PM
Language-learning app Duolingo Inc has exceeded Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue estimates and raised its annual forecast, crediting the success of its AI-driven premium tier and rapid growth in paid subscriptions. The company’s shares rose 7% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

The Pittsburgh-based firm, which operates on a freemium model, has been expanding its paid offerings with products such as Super Duolingo, which provides an ad-free experience, and Duolingo Max, which integrates generative AI features, as reported by Reuters.

Chief Executive Luis von Ahn told Reuters that Duolingo’s use of AI is not just a technological advantage but a profitable one.

Von Ahn said that they are one of the few companies that has found a way to make profit off of AI, and that it is actually profitable.

Despite the additional costs associated with AI integration, Duolingo reported an operating margin of 72.5% for the quarter — above analyst expectations of 71.4%, according to data from LSEG.

The company’s user base continued to expand robustly, driving higher conversions from free users to paying subscribers. Paid users rose 34% year-on-year to 11.5 million in the third quarter.

A major driver of growth came from China, where Duolingo partnered with Luckin Coffee in July for a cross-promotional campaign that proved highly successful.

Von Ahn said, that that activation was a home run. The company did not have to pay any money for it. Twenty-six thousand Luckin stores sold more than 10 million Duolingo-branded drinks, which directly led to user growth — mostly in China.

Duolingo’s long-standing reliance on viral marketing and social media engagement continues to underpin its cost-efficient user acquisition model, strengthening its position in the global mobile learning market.

For the quarter, revenue rose to $271.7 million, surpassing estimates of $260.3 million. The company has now beaten revenue expectations every quarter since going public in 2021.

Looking ahead, Duolingo raised its annual revenue forecast to between $1.028 billion and $1.032 billion, up from a previous range of $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Analysts had expected around $1.02 billion, according to LSEG.

With continued momentum in AI integration and international expansion, Duolingo appears set to maintain its strong growth trajectory into 2025.


First Published on Nov 7, 2025 5:13 PM

