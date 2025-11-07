Sharad Agarwal takes the wheel as Tesla’s new India head

ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla has appointed Sharad Agarwal, the former head of Lamborghini India, as its new country chief, marking a major shift in the company’s strategy for the Indian market. According to a report by Business Today, Agarwal assumed his role this week and is tasked with reinvigorating Tesla’s performance in a market where sales have so far failed to meet expectations.
The appointment represents a clear departure from Tesla’s earlier management approach, which relied on a small local team overseen by executives based in China and other regional offices. Agarwal’s hiring comes after the resignation of Prashanth Menon, the company’s previous India head, in May 2025.
Tesla is now moving towards a locally driven strategy, with Agarwal expected to focus on navigating India’s high import tariffs, limited electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, and the relatively slow pace of EV adoption.
The company’s performance in India has been underwhelming since its launch in mid-July, with just over 600 orders placed initially. By October, that number had risen to around 800, but still remains modest compared to Tesla’s global volumes. In a bid to boost visibility, Tesla has recently opened pop-up displays in several premium shopping centres in the National Capital Region, including Gurgaon, to increase brand engagement and reach prospective buyers.
Industry observers see Agarwal’s appointment as a strategic move to help Tesla build stronger local traction. Agarwal brings over two decades of experience in the luxury automotive space and was instrumental in driving Lamborghini India’s growth and brand positioning. His expertise is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Tesla’s India-specific strategy and expanding its footprint in the evolving EV sector.
With Agarwal at the helm, Tesla aims to accelerate sales and strengthen its local presence, relying on his deep understanding of India’s automotive landscape to steer the company through regulatory, logistical, and consumer challenges. The move underscores Tesla’s renewed commitment to establishing itself as a key player in India’s emerging electric mobility ecosystem.