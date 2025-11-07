PornHub launches ‘Shorties’ to rival Reels and TikTok in mobile video push

ADVERTISEMENT
PornHub has launched Shorties, a new vertical video feed aimed at competing with short-form platforms such as Instagram Reels and TikTok, marking the adult entertainment site’s latest move to cater to mobile-first audiences. The feature, previously available in beta, is now live on PornHub and PornHub Gay, offering users a scrolling feed of trending vertical videos tailored to modern viewing habits.
According to reports, PornHub states that Shorties provides a full-screen, immersive experience that allows users to like, follow, favourite or skip videos. Unlike its mainstream counterparts, there are no restrictions on video length, giving creators greater flexibility in how they engage audiences. The format is designed to mirror the swipe-based, algorithm-driven experience that has made Reels and TikTok dominant in the social media landscape.
A key aspect of Shorties is its integration with PornHub’s “More of Me” feature, which connects users directly to performers’ fan pages and social media accounts. This addition is particularly significant for adult creators who face frequent restrictions, bans, or shadowbans on traditional platforms. By enabling performers to promote their work and interact with audiences within PornHub’s ecosystem, Shorties seeks to fill a growing gap in creator visibility and monetisation opportunities.
The rollout of Shorties comes at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny on adult websites. New age-verification laws in several regions now require users to provide government identification or facial scans to access content, leading PornHub to withdraw from certain markets it deemed overly restrictive. Despite these challenges, the company stated that all Shorties content will adhere to its established safety and moderation standards, including performer verification via facial recognition and mandatory consent documentation for co-performers.
PornHub highlighted that mobile devices have become the dominant channel for adult content consumption. Its internal analytics show that 84 per cent of global site traffic originated from mobile devices in 2020, a figure that Statista reports climbed to 97 per cent by October 2023. The company said the launch of Shorties reflects this ongoing shift, positioning the feature as a response to how users prefer to engage with digital media today.