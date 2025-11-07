YouTube rolls out 5 new features to help creators shine

YouTube announced in a new blog post that it is rolling out five new features aimed at enhancing how creator content appears and performs on TV screens — the platform’s fastest-growing surface.

The company said that the number of YouTube channels earning six figures or more from TV screens has grown by over 45% in the past year, prompting new investments to improve video quality, discovery, and interactivity in living-room viewing.

Here are the five key updates YouTube is introducing for creators:

1. 4K Thumbnails and Higher Upload Limits

YouTube is expanding the thumbnail file size limit from 2MB to 50MB, enabling creators to upload stunning 4K-resolution thumbnails. The company said this update is part of a broader effort to improve first impressions on large TV screens. Select creators are also testing larger video uploads to support higher-quality originals.

2. AI-Powered Video Upscaling

A new AI-powered enhancement tool will automatically upscale videos uploaded below 1080p to HD quality, with plans to extend support up to 4K resolution. YouTube clarified that creators will retain full control, with original files preserved and an option to opt out. Viewers will also be able to choose whether to watch the original or the enhanced version, which will be clearly labeled under settings.

3. Immersive Channel Previews and “Shows” Format

To improve discovery and viewer engagement, YouTube is adding immersive previews of channels on the homepage, allowing viewers to flip through content more easily. In addition, a new “Shows” design helps creators organise videos into curated, binge-worthy collections — optimised for the living-room experience.

4. Smarter Search Results on TV

YouTube is also refining contextual search on TV apps. When viewers search from a creator’s channel page, the platform will now prioritise that creator’s videos at the top of search results, making it easier for fans to stay within the creator’s ecosystem instead of being directed to unrelated content.

5. Interactive Shopping with QR Codes

With 35 billion hours of shopping-related videos watched on YouTube over the past year, the company is leaning into shoppable video features. Soon, viewers will be able to scan QR codes on tagged shopping videos to open product pages directly on their phones. YouTube is also testing a feature that allows creators to showcase products at specific moments within their videos — timed to maximise interest and conversions.

Living room is the new prime time