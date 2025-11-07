Duroflex rebrands with ‘Designed to De-Stress’ focus

ADVERTISEMENT
Duroflex has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and positioning under the banner ‘Designed to De-Stress,’ signalling a strategic shift from its traditional focus on sleep innovation to a broader commitment to holistic wellbeing. The rebrand introduces a new logo, colour palette, and visual language aimed at evoking calm, comfort, and emotional restoration.
The move follows extensive consumer research highlighting stress as one of the most pressing daily challenges for millions, affecting both mental and physical health. With this repositioning, Duroflex seeks to address the deeper causes of modern fatigue through its range of products designed for deep, restorative sleep and overall comfort.
In a report by Afaqs, Sridhar Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of Duroflex Group, said the new positioning marks the company’s next phase of consumer-first thinking. Having been at the forefront of sleep innovation in India for over six decades, Duroflex recognised the need to fundamentally change the way people talk about sleep. He noted that stress has evolved from an occasional occurrence into a defining feature of modern life, and the brand’s new purpose — ‘Designed to De-Stress’ — reflects a commitment to offering genuine solutions through its products and innovations.
Balakrishnan added that Duroflex is transitioning from being a sleep-first mattress maker to a “comfort partner,” with every design and innovation guided by the single purpose of helping consumers manage stress more effectively.
Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer of Duroflex Group, explained that the mattress industry has long been preoccupied with product materials such as foam layers and fabrics, while consumers grapple with sleeplessness and fatigue brought on by stress. He emphasised that while stressors cannot always be eliminated, people can control how they respond — and one of the most powerful ways to do so is through quality, restorative sleep. The new positioning, he said, underscores Duroflex’s commitment to creating products that address the physical effects of stress, marking a fundamental change in how the company views its role in consumers’ lives.
The rollout of the ‘Designed to De-Stress’ identity will extend across digital and retail platforms in the coming months, reflecting Duroflex’s renewed focus on enhancing wellbeing through science-backed comfort solutions.