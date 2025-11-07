Govt brings AR, VR, and XR devices under mandatory safety certification regime

ADVERTISEMENT
In a move signalling regulatory recognition of India’s fast-growing immersive technology sector, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has brought Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) devices—collectively known as Extended Reality (XR) products—under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compulsory registration regime.
As per the notification dated October 29, 2025, the revised rules amend the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021 to reflect the updated safety standard, titled “Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology Equipment – Part 1: Safety Requirements.”
A key highlight of the notification is the inclusion of Extended Reality (XR) devices : encompassing Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) products, under compulsory registration.
This marks the first time XR products have been brought under India’s mandatory safety certification regime, reflecting their growing adoption in consumer and enterprise markets.
Under the transition plan, products currently certified under IS 13252:2010 and IS 616:2017 will continue to be valid for a limited period:
For XR products: concurrent running with the new IS/IEC 62368 standard will be allowed until May 1, 2026.
For all other products: the transition period will extend until November 1, 2028, after which the older standards will be withdrawn.
The update aligns India’s regulatory framework with international safety norms, ensuring comprehensive coverage across modern IT, audio-visual, and communication technologies, including emerging categories like smart displays, connected devices, and immersive media hardware.
The Electronics and IT Goods (Compulsory Registration) Order, originally notified in 2021, mandates that specified electronics products must comply with prescribed Indian Standards to be manufactured, imported, or sold in the country.
