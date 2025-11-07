Zepto Meat business CEO Chandan Rungta steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Chandan Rungta, who led Zepto’s meat business as chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position, according to a Moneycontrol report. Rungta had joined the quick commerce major in December last year, marking a tenure of less than a year.
In recent weeks, Zepto’s meat vertical had expanded operations to sustain its growth momentum. The platform initially relied on its in-house brand, Relish, to drive this business. However, it later brought back meat brand Licious as part of its assortment to continue fueling growth.
The development comes amid a series of senior-level exits at Zepto. Among them are Chandresh Dedhia, vice president and head of information technology, who also joined in December 2024; senior vice president–strategy Apoorva Pandey; and CXO–Zepto Café Shashank Shekhar.
As per the report, Yash Hedia, senior director at Zepto, is currently overseeing Zepto Café alongside president Vinay Dhanani. Other recent departures include senior director Anant Rastogi, business head Suraj Sipani, strategy director Vijay Bandhiya, and chief expansion officer Roshan Shaikh.
Rungta began his career at TVS Motor Company and has since worked with Rungta Glasstech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Accenture Strategy, Zomato, Armortuff Glass, Mindhouse, and Spinny.