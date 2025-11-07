Today in AI | Duolingo's AI profits | Microsoft to use AI to extend human life

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Duolingo beats revenue forecast as AI features turn profitable and paid users surge
Language-learning app Duolingo Inc has exceeded Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue estimates and raised its annual forecast, crediting the success of its AI-driven premium tier and rapid growth in paid subscriptions. The company’s shares rose 7% in after-hours trading following the announcement.
Microsoft forms Superintelligence team to develop AI that extends human life
Microsoft is forming a new artificial intelligence division with a bold but cautious goal — to build machines that surpass human abilities in select fields while remaining firmly aligned with human wellbeing. The initiative, called the MAI Superintelligence Team, aims to develop what the company terms “humanist superintelligence” — AI designed to enhance rather than replace human capability.
Google expands Gemini’s Deep Research to scan Gmail, Drive, and Chat for smarter AI reports
Google has expanded its Gemini Deep Research feature to include the ability to scan users’ Gmail inboxes, Google Drive files, and Chat conversations, marking a major enhancement in how the AI assistant compiles detailed research reports.
Sam Altman rules out government bailout for OpenAI amid financing debate
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said he does not want the U.S. government to bail out OpenAI if it fails, following controversy over remarks made by the company’s chief financial officer Sarah Friar about potential government-backed loans. The clarification came amid growing scrutiny of how OpenAI plans to fund its $1.4 trillion in data centre build-outs and infrastructure commitments this year, given its annual revenue run rate of around $20 billion.