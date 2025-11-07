Supreme Court orders removal of stray dogs from government, educational, and public premises within two weeks

ADVERTISEMENT
The Supreme Court on November 7 directed that all government offices, educational institutions, hospitals, and railway stations across the country must be cleared of stray dogs within two weeks.
A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria said the dogs removed from these premises should not be released back into the same areas, but rehabilitated in designated shelters instead.
The bench also instructed authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to remove cattle and other stray animals from highways and expressways. The court asked officials to conduct a joint drive to identify stretches where such animals are frequently found.
The matter will be next heard on January 13, 2026.
Earlier, on November 3, the apex court had observed that it would issue interim directions to curb the “grave menace” of dog bites, especially in institutional areas where employees feed and encourage stray dogs.
The case stems from a suo motu petition initiated by the Supreme Court on July 28, following reports highlighting a surge in stray dog bite incidents and rabies-related deaths, particularly among children in the National Capital Region.
The court has since expanded the scope of the matter to cover all states and Union territories, directing nationwide compliance to ensure public safety and humane management of stray animals.