Mounjaro becomes India’s best-selling drug with nearly Rs 100 crore in monthly sales

Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity and diabetes drug Mounjaro has emerged as India’s top-selling pharmaceutical brand for October, marking a major shift in the country’s prescription drug landscape.
According to data from Pharmarack, which tracks sales within the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), Mounjaro generated nearly Rs 100 crore in monthly sales, representing a month-on-month growth of about 25 per cent. The blockbuster drug has now surpassed GSK’s long-standing leader Augmentin in value terms — a significant feat achieved just seven months after its launch in March, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
Since entering the Indian market, Mounjaro has accumulated Rs 333 crore in cumulative revenue, reflecting surging demand for weight-loss and metabolic disorder therapies.
The anti-diabetic therapy segment, which includes Mounjaro, saw a 12.5 per cent year-on-year growth in October, outpacing the IPM’s overall value growth of 9.5 per cent. Within this category, Mounjaro contributed roughly 5 per cent of total segment sales, which stood at Rs 1,976 crore for the month.
Pharmarack’s figures only account for chemist sales, suggesting that the actual market size could be substantially higher when direct sales to doctors and patients are included.
Industry experts attribute Mounjaro’s rapid ascent to a combination of factors: a user-friendly pen formulation, aggressive physician engagement, and a strategic co-branding partnership with Cipla, which helped the product reach beyond major urban centres under the name Yurpeak.
The drug’s October performance was further boosted by a GST reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, which lowered monthly treatment costs by Rs 876 to Rs 1,096, depending on dosage. The price cut made the therapy more accessible to long-term patients managing chronic conditions.
An industry analyst said that there is a real possibility that the brand could reach Rs 2,000 crore in annual sales before stabilising.
With its strong growth trajectory and expanding market penetration, Mounjaro is redefining the competitive landscape of India’s pharmaceutical sector — and signalling a new era for metabolic and chronic disease treatments.