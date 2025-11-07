Watch Elon Musk dance with Tesla’s humanoid robot after $1 Trillion pay package approval

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk celebrated a landmark day for Tesla in his signature flamboyant style — by dancing with the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus. The lighthearted moment took place during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas, shortly after investors approved Musk’s record-breaking $1 trillion performance-based compensation package, one of the largest in corporate history.
As the crowd erupted in applause, Musk took Optimus by the hand and twirled on stage, laughing as the robot mirrored his movements. The impromptu routine quickly spread across social media, with clips of the billionaire and his robotic partner amassing millions of views within hours.
Optimus and Elon showing off their dance moves pic.twitter.com/SAGFvBWoHj— Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 6, 2025
“Tesla is entering a new era not just in cars, but in robotics and AI,” Musk told shareholders, gesturing to the humanoid beside him. The Tesla CEO has long claimed that Optimus could transform Tesla’s future, taking on manufacturing, delivery, and even personal assistance roles as the company deepens its focus on artificial intelligence and automation.
The celebratory dance encapsulated Tesla’s broader ambitions — to merge human ingenuity with machine capability. While Musk’s trillion-dollar pay deal remains tied to a series of demanding milestones, including scaling up robot production and expanding market share, the on-stage spectacle captured his vision of a tech-powered industrial revolution.
Reactions online were sharply divided. Fans hailed the performance as “peak Musk”, while critics dismissed it as a “sci-fi victory lap”. Nonetheless, the event added another theatrical chapter to the Tesla chief’s long-running blend of business achievement and public spectacle.
Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock slipped 3.5 per cent following the announcement, reflecting investor caution despite the celebratory tone.