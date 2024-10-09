            

      Uber launches Uber Pet service in Bengaluru

      New reserve-only service allows riders to travel with their pets in a seamless and stress-free way.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 9, 2024 12:48 PM
      The service is currently available only in Bengaluru.

      In a move aimed at making life easier for pet owners, Uber announced the launch of Uber Pet in Bengaluru on October 8, allowing riders to travel with their furry companions.

      The new reserve-only service enables customers to take their pets-whether a dog or a cat-along for the ride, marking a significant step toward a more inclusive transportation experience.

      "With this new reserve-only service, pet owners can enjoy stree-free travel with their furry companions, whether it's a quick trip to the vet or an outing to their favourite pet-friendly café," the US-based ride-hailing giant said in a statement.

      Uber Pet allows riders to select an option that notifies the driver ahead of time that a pet will be travelling with them, ensuring that both passengers and drivers are prepared for the journey. This service is designed to make trips with pets smoother and hassle-free for everyone involved.

      The service is currently available only in Bengaluru, and users must pre-book their Uber Pet ride through the app, with reservations allowed from 60 minutes to up to 90 days in advance.

      With Uber Pet, the company continues its efforts to cater to more personalized needs, bringing convenience and flexibility to India's growing number of pet owners.


      First Published on Oct 9, 2024 12:46 PM

