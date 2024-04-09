comScore            

      Zupee launches new campaign 'Extra Winnings’ with Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru

      The films showcase Harbhajan and Jatin's playful camaraderie as they engage in witty banter around Cricket and Ludo.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2024 3:25 PM
      Embodying the campaign's central theme ‘Extra Winnings’, the videos emphasise the thrill of winning should never stop.

      Zupee has launched its latest campaign, ‘Extra Winnings’ featuring the iconic duo Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru in a battle of wits. The duo can be seen engaging in a series of brand films, highlighting the dynamic synergy between the world of Cricket and Ludo. The campaign combines Zupee’s core proposition of skill-based gameplay with the ongoing T20 season.

      The films showcase Harbhajan and Jatin's playful camaraderie as they engage in witty banter around Cricket and Ludo. The twist? The cricket experts challenge each other to Ludo battles during Cricket match breaks, demonstrating how you can make the most of those in-between match moments by winning on Zupee. Embodying the campaign's central theme ‘Extra Winnings’, the videos emphasise the thrill of winning should never stop.

      Zupee's ‘Extra Winnings’ campaign will be showcased across major TV and digital media platforms including JioCinema, offering cricket enthusiasts and gamers alike the chance to immerse themselves in the world of skill-based gaming during the T20 season.


