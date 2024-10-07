82.5 Communications bags Vadilal's creative mandate

Vadilal, founded in 1907, has entrusted its creative mandate to 82.5 Communications Pvt. Ltd. It is one of the largest processed food manufacturers in India and the brand name is hugely synonymous with the country’s Ice Cream industry. 82.5 will handle the full-service creative duties of Vadilal for its entire portfolio along with their design expertise to help Vadilal with its packaging.

Vadilal is a household name and offers a large range of Ice Creams in the form of ice cream cones, candies, bars, ice-lollies, cups, family packs, and economy packs, in a variety of flavours, stated the company.

Commenting on the Vadilal X 82.5 Communications association, Aakanksha Gandhi, President – Branding & New Business Development said, “As a 90’s kid I grew up watching the ground-breaking works of Piyush Pandey and Ogilvy on TV and dreaming of a day when I could collaborate with such creative brilliance for Vadilal Ice Creams. Today, having been actively involved in the family business, I am proud to see Vadilal reach a stage where 82.5 Communications is the perfect partner to help us capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead in the Indian ice cream industry. This partnership is the fulfilment of a personal aspiration, and it feels like being handed the ultimate creative opportunity. I am truly eager to witness the remarkable ideas and innovation that this association will bring to life.”

Niraj Presswala, General Manager – Marketing & Branding says, “Vadilal Ice Cream is one of India's leading ice cream brands, and as we continue to grow year after year, our goal is to connect with people of all age groups. Partnering with 82.5, we are committed to developing a distinctive brand language, communication and driving exceptional sales growth with brand inputs. With our resilience and the creative expertise of 82.5, we are confident in delivering something extraordinary to our audience.”

Chief Creative Officer of 82.5 Communications, Anuraag Khandelwal says, “I believe ice creams truly evoke happiness. Vadilal has a rich legacy, and their products are truly worth every bite (I love their BadaBite). We are thrilled to partner them and embark on this flavourful journey. It’s an exciting opportunity to spread the joy and love for ice creams in a country that has a sweet tooth for every occasion.”