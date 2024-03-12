Cheil's Experience Commerce bags the creative and social media mandate for The Sleep Company

Experience Commerce (EC), a digital agency within the Cheil Network, has won the creative and social media mandate for The Sleep Company.

The agency will spearhead digital marketing initiatives, prioritizing enhanced brand visibility. Experience Commerce is tasked with amplifying the brand's digital presence through strategic creative approaches, from engaging reels and interactive videos to user-generated campaigns and moment marketing strategies across key social media platforms including Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Ripal Chopda, chief marketing Officer at The Sleep Company, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "As The Sleep Company expands rapidly, it's crucial to align with a strategic partner who understands our brand and can craft compelling narratives across digital and social media. With Experience Commerce's expertise, we aim to boost our online presence and drive tangible business results. We're confident this collaboration will lead us to new milestones in consumer engagement and commerce."