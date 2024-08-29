            
      Hettich India appoints Wondrlab Network as Creative Partner

      Wondrlab will partner with the German furniture fitting brand- Hettich India, in its strategic brand positioning to maintain global standards and leadership in the Indian market.

      Aug 29, 2024
      Wondrlab aims to elevate Hettich India's connect with its audience in meaningful and creative ways.

      The German furniture fitting brand- Hettich India has appointed Wondrlab as its creative partner.

      The platform-first martech network will enhance Hettich's brand presence and engage target audiences for its furniture fittings, door hardware, and built-in appliances categories in a more meaningful way through creative storytelling across various platforms.

      Wondrlab, leveraging its full funnel expertise, will partner Hettich in its strategic brand positioning to maintain its global standards and leadership in the India market.

      Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO, Hettich India & SAARC said, "We are excited to partner with Wondrlab as we embark on a journey to redefine the brand’s narrative and take the brand forward. Their creative vision aligns with our goal of elevating the emotional resonance of our brand while staying true to our legacy of innovation and functionality. We believe this partnership will help us communicate how our solutions bring everyday magic into homes, making Hettich not just a choice for functionality but a brand that enhances lifestyles.”

      Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Wondrlab Network India added, "With the real estate industry booming in India, consumers are increasingly investing in premium solutions to design their homes and offices. Hettich’s technologically advanced solutions perfectly align with this, offering the quality and innovation that today’s discerning customers demand. Our team is excited to support Hettich India’s vision with a robust full-funnel strategy, fresh ideas, and creative energy. Together, we aim to elevate the brand and connect with its audience in meaningful ways."


      First Published on Aug 29, 2024

