Hoopr appoints Rakesh Nair as CTO, Vitasta Kaul as CMO to drive growth in creator economy

Hoopr.ai, the homegrown premier music licensing platform, has announced strategic additions to its executive leadership team, positioning the company for accelerated growth in the fast expanding creator economy. Renowned technology veteran Rakesh Nair has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), while accomplished marketing leader Vitasta Kaul joins as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

Being a seasoned technology leader with over 16 years of experience, Nair's career spans key roles at SHEROES, Mahila Money, and BookMyShow, where he made significant contributions to platform development, digital literacy, and information security. His deep technical expertise, coupled with his proven track record in driving innovation, will be instrumental in enhancing Hoopr's platform capabilities and delivering an exceptional user experience.

"The creator economy is witnessing unprecedented growth. With a daily stream average of 18,000 tracks and a 70% retention rate, Hoopr's tracks are popular and engaging, contributing significantly to the platform's success. I look forward to building a robust technology foundation that empowers artists, facilitates seamless content creation, and unlocks new avenues for growth,” said Nair.

With over 17 years of experience as a brand storyteller and champion of digital transformation, Kaul's expertise lies at the intersection of brand strategy, creativity, and leadership. Her experience boasts of scaling early stage startups across EdTech, F&B, Design and Auto sectors. Her data-driven approach and ability to craft convincing narratives will be crucial in supporting Hoopr's market positioning, driving customer acquisition, and building deeper connections with the platform's diverse user base.

She added, "creator economy presents a canvas of limitless possibilities, and Hoopr's platform is empowering creators, including 85% from the Nano category with fewer than 10,000 subscribers, to unleash their true potential by using copyright-cleared music to avoid legal hurdles and ensure smooth channel growth. With the broader creator economy thriving, over 700,000 people in India can make a living through YouTube income alone. As the market potential is immense, with over a million Indian channels crossing the 1,000-subscriber milestone to enable monetisation, I am committed to crafting compelling narratives that resonate with our audience and drive Hoopr to new heights."

Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr, commented on the appointments, "With their guidance, we are well-positioned to strengthen our position as the go-to platform for copyright-safe music, enabling creators to thrive without legal hurdles."