Ogilvy APAC unifies social media offering under Social@Ogilvy banner

ADVERTISEMENT
Ogilvy APAC has introduced unified social media offering under the Social@Ogilvy banner, which combines experts across various divisions into a single, integrated team, stated media reports.
This move touches upon the growing demand for social-first marketing and streamlines Social@Ogilvy's offering across brand strategy, paid social, social commerce and influencer marketing, stated reports.
Social@Ogilvy's head, Jeremy Webb will lead the new team. Daniel Young has been appointed as group managing director, consumer public relations, social and influence for Australia and New Zealand.