            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • ogilvy-apac-unifies-social-media-offering-under-socialogilvy-banner-66549

Ogilvy APAC unifies social media offering under Social@Ogilvy banner

This move touches upon the growing demand for social-first marketing and streamlines Social@Ogilvy's offering across brand strategy, paid social, social commerce and influencer marketing, stated reports.

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 3:50 PM
Ogilvy APAC unifies social media offering under Social@Ogilvy banner
Social@Ogilvy's head, Jeremy Webb will lead the new team. Daniel Young has been appointed as group managing director, consumer public relations, social and influence for Australia and New Zealand.

Ogilvy APAC has introduced unified social media offering under the Social@Ogilvy banner, which combines experts across various divisions into a single, integrated team, stated media reports.

This move touches upon the growing demand for social-first marketing and streamlines Social@Ogilvy's offering across brand strategy, paid social, social commerce and influencer marketing, stated reports.

Social@Ogilvy's head, Jeremy Webb will lead the new team. Daniel Young has been appointed as group managing director, consumer public relations, social and influence for Australia and New Zealand.


Tags
First Published on May 20, 2025 3:50 PM

More from Storyboard18

Agency News

Tinder appoints Adtomica as Agency on Record

Tinder appoints Adtomica as Agency on Record

Advertising

McCann Worldgroup India wins a Silver, Bronze and 5 Merit awards at Oneshow Awards 2025

McCann Worldgroup India wins a Silver, Bronze and 5 Merit awards at Oneshow Awards 2025

Agency News

GroupM restructure to impact 45% of U.S. workforce

GroupM restructure to impact 45% of U.S. workforce

Brand Makers

“We’ll work together first, demarcate later”: Shashi Sinha on the new leadership structure at IPG Mediabrands

“We’ll work together first, demarcate later”: Shashi Sinha on the new leadership structure at IPG Mediabrands

Agency News

Jaguar Land Rovers launches global creative agency review post rebrand

Jaguar Land Rovers launches global creative agency review post rebrand

Agency News

Cofsils hands brand mandate to Lowe Lintas

Cofsils hands brand mandate to Lowe Lintas

How it Works

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation