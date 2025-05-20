Tinder appoints Adtomica as Agency on Record

ADVERTISEMENT
Independent creative agency Adtomica has been appointed the Agency on Record (AOR) for Tinder’s brand partnerships in India, following the standout success of the 2025 “Move On” campaign. As per the company, the “Move On” campaign was a bold, emotionally resonant collaboration with Blinkit that sparked national attention and cultural conversation.
The campaign’s centerpiece, the Tinder “Move On” invited people across India to symbolically dispose of relics from past relationships from love letters to T-shirts offering a form of emotional release and personal renewal. The experience, paired with Blinkit’s Singles Mode, distributed 150,000 Tinder Plus vouchers with 75% off, bundling value with vulnerability.
“Tinder is a brand that dares to be bold, and we love that. As their agency on record for partnerships in India, we’re excited to keep building experiences that are platform-first, culturally sharp, and always rooted in value for users,” said Abhay Kaul, Founder & CEO of Adtomica.
Read More: Madison Media Alpha wins Media AOR for Zouk Adtomica collaborated on the creative direction for the campaign, facilitating the distribution of vouchers through Blinkit’s Singles Mode. Adtomica was also responsible for designing and implementing in-app creative assets that seamlessly integrated Tinder Plus offers with the platform and drove the massive clicks.
“Tinder is more than a dating app — it’s a reflection of how young India explores identity, connection, and self-worth. With the ‘Move On’ campaign, we wanted to create something emotionally resonant yet unmistakably bold. Adtomica understood that instinctively. Their ability to translate cultural insight into real-world engagement made this campaign truly memorable. We’re excited about what’s next," Tinder spokesperson commented.