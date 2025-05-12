“We’ll work together first, demarcate later”: Shashi Sinha on the new leadership structure at IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands India has initiated a broad restructuring of its leadership team, a move intended to provide continuity and stability as acquisition by global advertising conglomerate Omnicom Group looms large.

Under the new arrangement, Shashi Sinha, a veteran of the Indian media industry, will step into the role of Executive Chairman. Amardeep Singh, who currently leads Interactive Avenues, IPG’s digital division, will assume responsibility as Chief Executive Officer for the company's India operations.

The changes come amid growing conjecture about Sinha’s potential retirement. In a statement to Storyboard18, however, he pushed back on the rumors, stating unequivocally, “I’m not going anywhere for three years.”

The new dual-leadership model is expected to remain in place through that period, positioning the organization for long-term growth while laying the groundwork for the transition.

In an interview, Sinha outlined their shared approach to leadership, emphasizing deliberate succession planning and a collaborative dynamic. “This is not about abrupt change,” Sinha said. “It’s about building on a strong foundation and evolving in step with our clients and our teams.”

How are you and Amardeep planning the leadership transition at IPG Mediabrands?

We've worked together for a very long time—Amar and I go back nearly 16 to 18 years. We have a comfort level that comes with time and mutual respect. But to be honest, we haven’t yet sat down and divided up roles formally. In India, it’s often the case that someone leaves and another is appointed the next day. But this is not that kind of transition.

We’ve been going about our daily work. We are doing joint client meetings, internal reviews. Just last week, we were at Samsung, and then at ITC in Kolkata. Everything is still collaborative.

So there’s no specific demarcation of responsibilities yet?

Not at this point. I wouldn't call it an ‘understudy’ model either. For the first six to ten months—maybe even up to a year—we plan to do everything together. It’s a gradual process, and we’re not rushing into it.

We view this as a long-term plan—spanning over two and a half to three years. That’s how we’re approaching it. Every big decision is made together. I consult him, and he consults me. Only after a year or so, we might start formally dividing responsibilities.

Is there a particular area you still want to stay involved in?

Absolutely. I enjoy client-facing roles—that's something I’m very passionate about. Meeting clients, managing industry relationships—that’s where my heart is. No matter how the responsibilities evolve, that part will remain with me.

How are clients reacting to this dual leadership structure?

Interestingly, most of our clients have responded positively. A few did ask what it actually means in practical terms, but overall, they’re quite comfortable. In fact, some have even said it’s a bonus—they get the benefit of two perspectives.

Amar brings a strong digital background, and I provide strategic oversight. Some clients have long-standing relationships with me and are used to a certain style of working. So, this continuity helps.

To be honest, only one client probed about demarcation of roles, and I told them exactly what I’m telling you—we’re working together for now, and the formal split will come later.

It seems like you will continue to be very hands-on?

Yes, I am. Even with some of my key clients, I’m very involved. That’s just how I operate. And I think our clients appreciate that. They see this not as me stepping back, but as a thoughtful evolution of leadership.

Do you see yourself stepping back fully at some point?