IPG Mediabrands, WPP and Omnicom Media Group in shortlist for Amazon's global media mandate

Amazon has shortlisted IPG Mediabrands, WPP and Omnicom Media Group for the pitch process of its media mandate, Campaign US reported.
It was reported that that the brief for Amazon’s account was issues in March, this year.
IPG Mediabrands’ initiative is the incumbent agency for Amazon. It won the company’s account in 2013 and defended it in 2017. As per reports, IPG will continue to service Amazon in 2024. The new mandate will commence from 2025.
Prior to 2013, Publicis Groupe handled Amazon’s media account.
According to reports, Amazon’s annual advertising and promotion spends in 2022 were around $20.6 billion, which is more than the $16.9 billion it spent in 2021 and $10.9 billion it spent in 2020.