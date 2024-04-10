comScore            

      IPG Mediabrands, WPP and Omnicom Media Group in shortlist for Amazon's global media mandate

      IPG Mediabrands’ initiative is the incumbent agency for Amazon. It won the company’s account in 2013 and defended it in 2017. As per reports, IPG will continue to service Amazon in 2024. The new mandate will commence from 2025.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2024 9:34 AM
      IPG Mediabrands, WPP and Omnicom Media Group in shortlist for Amazon's global media mandate
      Prior to 2013, Publicis Groupe handled Amazon’s media account. (Representative Image: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

      Amazon has shortlisted IPG Mediabrands, WPP and Omnicom Media Group for the pitch process of its media mandate, Campaign US reported.

      It was reported that that the brief for Amazon’s account was issues in March, this year.

      IPG Mediabrands’ initiative is the incumbent agency for Amazon. It won the company’s account in 2013 and defended it in 2017. As per reports, IPG will continue to service Amazon in 2024. The new mandate will commence from 2025.

      Prior to 2013, Publicis Groupe handled Amazon’s media account.

      According to reports, Amazon’s annual advertising and promotion spends in 2022 were around $20.6 billion, which is more than the $16.9 billion it spent in 2021 and $10.9 billion it spent in 2020.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 10, 2024 9:34 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Who are advertising 'pitch consultants' and what do they actually bring to the pitch table?

      Who are advertising 'pitch consultants' and what do they actually bring to the pitch table?

      Advertising

      EXCLUSIVE: IPG agencies corner Air India's media and creative business; marking a huge win for the group

      EXCLUSIVE: IPG agencies corner Air India's media and creative business; marking a huge win for the group

      Agency News

      Uber's APAC boss Pradeep Parameswaran to get a global role: Report

      Uber's APAC boss Pradeep Parameswaran to get a global role: Report

      Agency News

      Wavemaker leads new business league in 2023; followed by Mindshare and Lodestar UM

      Wavemaker leads new business league in 2023; followed by Mindshare and Lodestar UM

      Brand Marketing

      Mum’s the word: Ad and marketing agencies wary of talking about the poll-related work

      Mum’s the word: Ad and marketing agencies wary of talking about the poll-related work

      Agency News

      Span Communications wins 'Digital Agency of the Year' at Star of the Industry Awards

      Span Communications wins 'Digital Agency of the Year' at Star of the Industry Awards

      Agency News

      WPP's AKQA and Grey to merge in five markets

      WPP's AKQA and Grey to merge in five markets