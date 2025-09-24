Jaguar Land Rover extends global shutdown amid cyberattack fallout

ADVERTISEMENT
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has prolonged the shutdown of its global manufacturing network until October 1, 2025, as it struggles to recover from a massive cyberattack that crippled its IT systems on August 31.
The company said the extension aims to provide “clarity” as it works with cybersecurity specialists, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to execute a phased and secure production restart. “Our teams continue to work around the clock to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner,” a JLR spokesperson said.
The attack, widely believed to be a ransomware assault, has disrupted operations across JLR sites in the UK, China, Slovakia, Brazil, and India, stalling production of nearly 1,000 vehicles per day. Dealers worldwide remain unable to register vehicles, access diagnostics, or order spare parts, causing backlogs of three to eight months for customers.
The shutdown’s ripple effects are severe, more than 33,000 JLR employees in the UK have been impacted, while the wider supply chain supporting 1,04,000 jobs faces mounting pressure. About a quarter of JLR’s suppliers have already paused production and laid off staff, with industry bodies warning of a cascading crisis among smaller component makers.
Financially, the disruption is costing JLR an estimated £50 million ($68 million) per week, and sources suggest the fallout could last into November if systems are not restored swiftly. The situation is further complicated by reports that JLR had not finalised a cyber insurance policy before the attack, leaving it exposed to mounting losses.
Government officials, including Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Industry Minister Chris McDonald, visited JLR facilities this week to assess the crisis and discuss support measures for both the automaker and its suppliers. The Unite union has urged immediate government intervention to prevent insolvencies across the supply chain.
The attack has reignited concerns about the rising frequency and sophistication of state-linked cyber threats, with UK parliamentary figures warning of risks from actors in Russia, North Korea, and Iran. Recent incidents targeting UK airports and major retailers have underscored the vulnerability of critical industries.