PNB MetLife consolidates creative mandate with Cheil X India

PNB MetLife India Insurance has handed over its integrated creative agency account to Cheil X India, marking a significant shift in its marketing strategy. The decision comes after a competitive pitch process that saw participation from multiple agencies, including incumbents.
A source close to the development told Storyboard18, “PNB MetLife had multiple agencies to handle their creative mandate. But now they have integrated it with Cheil X India. Multiple agencies including incumbent ones participated in the pitch.”
While Storyboard18 reached out to Sourabh Lohtia, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at PNB MetLife, for comments, calls and messages remained unanswered.
Cheil South West Asia (SWA) had recently announced the appointment of Jitender Dabas as the CEO of Cheil X. Cheil X operates as an independent, full-service agency under the Cheil India SWA group managing accounts beyond Samsung.
The creative consolidation comes at a time when PNB MetLife is reporting robust financial growth. The company’s net profit surged 152.12% to ₹119.68 crore in the quarter ending June 2025, compared to ₹47.47 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sales also rose 9.58%, reaching ₹2,111.39 crore against ₹1,926.85 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Earlier this year, the insurer announced a record bonus declaration of ₹1,041.45 crore for FY 2024–25, a 12% increase from the previous year’s ₹930 crore. The declaration is set to benefit more than 5.68 lakh eligible participating policyholders, underscoring the company’s sustained focus on customer value creation.
By consolidating its creative mandate with Cheil X India, PNB MetLife appears to be aligning its strong financial trajectory with an equally ambitious marketing approach, signalling a sharper, more unified brand narrative in the highly competitive insurance market.