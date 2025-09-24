RoadTrippinWithRocky S14: Rocky Singh dives into Gujarat’s flavors & culture on History TV18

History TV18’s hit travel-food social series #RoadTrippinWithRocky returns with a brand-new season, and this time, all roads lead to Gujarat. As the state bursts into colour and music for Navratri, India’s most vibrant festival season, Rocky Singh is ready to trade the dance floor for the open road and a plateful of flavours. Season 14 kicks off on 24th September with a five-day journey that will take Rocky through the bustling streets of Ahmedabad, the regal avenues of Vadodara, and the sweet-and-savoury chaos of Surat - a route that promises to be as spirited as the festive season itself.

Known for chasing flavours with unfiltered curiosity, Rocky admits he’s had an itch for Gujarat’s distinctive food culture for a while. From the soft tang of khaman-dhokla and crispy theplas to piping-hot sev usal and the delicate sweetness of Surati ghari, every city on this trip offers a new taste of the state’s legendary vegetarian fare and farsan. Ahmedabad’s vibrant food bazaars, Vadodara’s late-night street stalls, Surat’s irresistible locho and ponk vada - each stop will be an impromptu feast where Rocky dives in, talks to locals, and shares the stories behind every bite. His trademark spontaneity and hunger for authentic experiences ensure every stop will be mouth-watering.

Over the years, #RoadTrippinWithRocky has become a fan favourite by combining irresistible food, local culture, and Rocky’s infectious humour with a format that feels as unscripted as a real road trip. Previous seasons have taken viewers from the coastal flavours of Tamil Nadu to the misty hills of Coorg, always capturing not just what’s on the plate but the spirit of the people and places behind it. This Gujarat adventure promises the same raw energy and warmth - a celebration of food and travel that arrives just in time for Navratri, when the state is at its most alive with colour, rhythm, and festive generosity.

#RoadTrippinWithRocky is one of History TV18’s flagship digital series celebrated for bringing audiences along on real journeys - full of sweet and spicy surprises, laughter, and heartfelt connections with people and places. Over the last 13 seasons, it has struck a viral chord with audiences across India, getting over 2 billion impressions and nearly 540 million video views. These numbers are a testament to the format’s enduring appeal and Rocky’s unmatched ability to turn every detour into a story worth sharing.