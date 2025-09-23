Eros International narrows Q4 losses to Rs 23.6 crore, revenue slumps 77%

ADVERTISEMENT
Eros International Media Ltd announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.
The Indian motion picture production and distribution company reported a sharp reduction in standalone losses, which narrowed to Rs 23.59 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 328.98 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses also declined significantly to Rs 96.16 crore, compared to Rs 455.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Film right costs, including amortization cost expenses dropped to 10 lakh YoY.
However, revenue fell steeply year-on-year, dropping to Rs 22.68 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 100 crore in the same quarter last year.
On a consolidated basis, losses stood at Rs 22.58 crore in Q4 FY25, down from Rs 286.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.