WPP Media names Vinish Mathews as Head - Team Fulcrum, South Asia

WPP Media has named Vinish Mathews as head - team Fulcrum, South Asia.
Mathews brings over 22 years of leadership experience across India, China, and Southeast Asia, spanning FMCG, Technology, FinTech, E-Commerce, Consumer Durables, Automotive, and Tourism. He is no stranger to Fulcrum, having previously driven strategic planning for HUL’s extensive personal care portfolio.
He most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Mindshare India, where he provided strategic solutions, drove innovation, and delivered growth across its client portfolio. Prior to that, he led the Google relationship at Media Futures Group across India and Southeast Asia and held a leadership position at Mindshare China.
