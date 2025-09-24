Google Play Store revamp brings Gemini-powered ‘Sidekick’ for gamers

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is overhauling its Play Store with a suite of updates, including new AI-driven tools, a refreshed Apps tab, an expanded Play Games service, and improved discovery features.
One of the most talked-about additions is Sidekick, an in-game overlay powered by Google’s Gemini AI. The tool allows players to capture screenshots, record gameplay, stream matches directly to YouTube, and, crucially, call on Gemini Live for real-time assistance during play.
The feature mirrors the functionality of Gemini Live within the standalone Gemini app, which uses a camera interface to answer contextual questions. However, its usefulness during live gaming remains to be fully tested.
In an official statement, Google described the feature as follows - “Sidekick curates and organises relevant gaming info, and provides direct access to Gemini Live for real-time guidance, so you can stay in the game.”
The launch may face one challenge: many smartphone manufacturers, including Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus, already provide built-in gaming modes. This could lead to cluttered screens if users do not disable one of the overlays.
Beyond gaming, Google is introducing wider changes to the Play Store.
A new “You” tab will collate user data, including subscriptions, rewards, personalised recommendations, and updates, making it easier to manage content across devices. The tab will also offer tailored suggestions for audiobooks and podcasts.
Gamers will receive dedicated profiles to track statistics and achievements across titles and devices, with the option to create generative AI avatars for customisation.
After more than three years in beta, Google Play Games will officially launch with support for over 200,000 titles on both mobile and PC.
The rollout of the “You” tab and integrated gaming platform begins this week in selected Play Points markets, with wider availability planned from 1 October.