Elon Musk's Tesla sued for $51 million after factory robot allegedly 'knocks worker unconscious'

Tesla is facing a $51 million lawsuit after a factory worker at its Fremont, California, plant claimed he was knocked unconscious by a malfunctioning robot.
The civil complaint, obtained by The Independent, details how 50-year-old robotics technician Peter Hinterdobler was assisting an engineer in disassembling the machine, which had been relocated from the Model 3 production line, when the incident occurred.
According to the filing, “while the engineer attempted to remove the motor at the base of the robot in order to access its internal dress pack, the robot's arm suddenly and without warning released with great force.” The complaint adds that the arm’s motion used both its own power and tension, striking Hinterdobler with “substantial force” that threw him to the floor and left him unconscious, alongside other serious injuries.
The incident, which took place on 22 July 2023, has already cost Hinterdobler around $1 million in medical bills, with a further $6 million in treatment anticipated. The lawsuit seeks damages of $20 million for pain, suffering and inconvenience, $10 million for emotional distress, $1 million for loss of past earnings, $8 million for future earning capacity, and $5 million for past and future household services, The Independent reported.
His lawyer stressed that the figures remain subject to change.
This is not the first such allegation against Tesla. In 2021, regulators were told of an incident at the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where a worker was reportedly pinned against a wall by a robot. The machine allegedly dug its claws into the employee’s back and arm until a colleague hit the emergency stop button, freeing him. The man escaped but tumbled down a chute used for scrap metal, leaving “a trail of blood” behind, according to witnesses.
The Fremont plant, Tesla’s first major production facility, has faced repeated scrutiny over workplace safety practices, even as the company continues to ramp up production of its electric vehicles under Elon Musk’s ownership.