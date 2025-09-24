Accenture seeks land in Vizag for new campus, 12,000 jobs in pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT
Accenture is set to expand its India footprint with a proposed new campus in Andhra Pradesh that could eventually create 12,000 jobs in the region.
India is already Accenture’s largest global hub, accounting for over 300,000 of its 790,000 employees worldwide. According to a Reuters report, the company has sought around 10 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for the project.
The proposal comes against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s recent policy change that imposes a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, a move expected to push technology firms to deepen their India operations, said industry experts.
Accenture follows peers such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant, which have committed to similar expansions in Visakhapatnam under a state policy offering leased land at just Re 0.99 per acre to large employers. Cognizant plans to invest $183 million, while TCS has earmarked slightly over $154 million for its facility, together expected to add around 20,000 jobs.
Technology companies and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are increasingly turning to tier-2 Indian cities to benefit from lower land, rental, and wage costs. Recruitment at GCCs is projected to grow 50–75% in FY26 compared to FY25, with the sector likely to generate 3.4–3.8 lakh jobs over the next five to six quarters, according to Storyboard18.
In Gujarat, industry estimates suggest GCCs and related global centers in the Ahmedabad–Gandhinagar–GIFT City belt currently employ 8,000–10,000 professionals. With the state’s new GCC policy targeting 50,000 new jobs, employment in the region is poised to multiply as fresh centers come online.