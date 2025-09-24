            
  • Home
  • digital
  • Perplexity's new AI browser, Comet, launches in India exclusively for pro users

Perplexity's new AI browser, Comet, launches in India exclusively for pro users

To accelerate adoption in India, Perplexity has partnered with Bharti Airtel to provide millions of its customers with a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro.

By  Storyboard18Sep 24, 2025 12:13 PM
Perplexity's new AI browser, Comet, launches in India exclusively for pro users

Perplexity AI has launched its new Comet AI browser, a move that marks its most significant expansion into India's vast internet market. The Chromium-based browser, which the company describes as a shift from "browsing to thinking," is initially available exclusively to paying Perplexity Pro subscribers.

Comet sets itself apart by integrating a standard web interface with an always-on AI sidebar. This enables the browser to handle complex, multi-step tasks such as comparing product prices, scheduling meetings, drafting emails, and even completing transactions. It also functions as a research assistant, summarizing documents, tracking projects across different tabs, and maintaining continuity for users' tasks.

The browser is now available on Windows and macOS, with Android pre-orders open and iOS support to follow. Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, announced the launch on social media platform X, positioning Comet as a "thinking partner" rather than just another browser.

To accelerate adoption in India, Perplexity has partnered with Bharti Airtel to provide millions of its customers with a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. The company is also actively recruiting in the country, indicating a deeper commitment to the local market.

On the privacy front, Comet is designed to store browsing history and AI interactions locally with end-to-end encryption. It also includes integrations with popular password managers and enterprise-grade compliance features, aiming to appeal to both individual users and businesses.

The launch of Comet in India highlights the country's growing importance as a battleground for AI innovation. By introducing the browser here first, Perplexity hopes to gain a competitive edge with a product that promises a less cluttered experience, greater automation, and a more comprehensive AI that handles entire workflows.


Tags
First Published on Sep 24, 2025 12:55 PM

More from Storyboard18