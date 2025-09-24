Perplexity's new AI browser, Comet, launches in India exclusively for pro users

ADVERTISEMENT
Perplexity AI has launched its new Comet AI browser, a move that marks its most significant expansion into India's vast internet market. The Chromium-based browser, which the company describes as a shift from "browsing to thinking," is initially available exclusively to paying Perplexity Pro subscribers.
Comet sets itself apart by integrating a standard web interface with an always-on AI sidebar. This enables the browser to handle complex, multi-step tasks such as comparing product prices, scheduling meetings, drafting emails, and even completing transactions. It also functions as a research assistant, summarizing documents, tracking projects across different tabs, and maintaining continuity for users' tasks.
The browser is now available on Windows and macOS, with Android pre-orders open and iOS support to follow. Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, announced the launch on social media platform X, positioning Comet as a "thinking partner" rather than just another browser.
To accelerate adoption in India, Perplexity has partnered with Bharti Airtel to provide millions of its customers with a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. The company is also actively recruiting in the country, indicating a deeper commitment to the local market.
On the privacy front, Comet is designed to store browsing history and AI interactions locally with end-to-end encryption. It also includes integrations with popular password managers and enterprise-grade compliance features, aiming to appeal to both individual users and businesses.
The launch of Comet in India highlights the country's growing importance as a battleground for AI innovation. By introducing the browser here first, Perplexity hopes to gain a competitive edge with a product that promises a less cluttered experience, greater automation, and a more comprehensive AI that handles entire workflows.