“It’s a relationship, not for life, but for decades”: Yannick Bolloré on India’s strategic role

When Yannick Bolloré talks about leadership, he speaks from experience—and from the heart. The Chairman and CEO of Havas recently shared his thoughts at Storyboard18 Marquee Nights, touching on global pressures, political divisions, and why India plays a major role in his plans. His message was clear: in today’s world, strong relationships matter more than ever.

Bolloré said, “Sometimes I have trouble sleeping at night,” Bolloré confessed.

While the comment was tongue-in-cheek, it underscored the enormous responsibility and complexity that comes with navigating global markets today. Bolloré, who has been at the helm of Havas for over a decade, emphasized that leadership today is less about individual genius and more about building collective resilience.

With more than 1.4 billion people, a digital-first economy, and a surge of talent across disciplines, India stands out in Bolloré’s strategic vision. “India is the future,” he declared. “We need to be best in class in India.”

He praised the abundance of talent he observed in the country, citing not only its thriving tech industry but also its cultural depth and business ambition. “The great lesson from India is patience,” he said. “We managed to build such a great relationship. It’s a relationship, not for life, but for decades.”

Bolloré’s long-term perspective is shaped by Havas’ growing investments in India, where the company is exploring ways to make India a hub to serve global clients—a reversal of the traditional West-to-East service model.

Reflecting on the state of global affairs, Bolloré contrasted today’s polarized geopolitical environment with the optimism of a decade ago when he first became CEO.

“In 2013, the world was wide open — minimal conflicts, rising middle classes, peace processes even with countries like Iran,” he said. “Today, being the CEO of a global group means navigating nationalism, trade wars, and internal division — even within democratic nations.”

Bolloré underscored the difficulty of maintaining unity within an international company that spans countries in conflict, such as Russia and Ukraine, or regions of deep political division. “We must focus on what unites us, not what divides us. We are stronger together,” he said. “Politics must take a back seat if we are to stay human and stay united.”

When asked how companies should communicate in politically sensitive times, Bolloré urged neutrality. “Don’t take political sides. Your consumers come from every direction,” he advised. “Stick to the values behind your brand. Be meaningful.” He expressed a long-term belief in the resurgence of globalization, hoping that peace and connectedness will return.

India, Bolloré said, is not just growing — it is a “key priority.” Havas’ expansion in the country has been exponential, growing from a small office to 2,500 employees, with plans to double that in three years. “India is the future. It’s a powerhouse of talent and innovation,” he said, praising the country's education system, digital transformation, and resilience. “We’re now looking at how India can not only serve itself, but the world. Thanks to digital tools, India can now serve clients across Europe and the U.S.”

Bolloré’s message is clear: in a world of disruption, it’s not scale or technology that will determine success, but trust, loyalty, and creativity.