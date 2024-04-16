            

      NIC Ice Cream appoints Madison Media Ultra as Media AOR

      The account will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office and will manage all media aspects for the brand, which includes traditional, digital and outdoor.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2024 10:09 AM
      NIC Ice Cream was co-founded in 2012 by Jeetendra Bhandari, Sanjiv Shah, and Raj Bhandari, and it serves in 86 cities across India. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      Pune based home-grown brand NIC Ice Cream, has announced the appointment of Madison Media Ultra, a unit of Madison World, as their official Media Agency on Record. The account will be handled by the agency from their Mumbai office and will manage all media aspects for the brand, which includes traditional, digital and outdoor.

      NIC Ice Cream was co-founded in 2012 by Jeetendra Bhandari, Sanjiv Shah, and Raj Bhandari, and it serves in 86 cities across India.

      Commenting on this new association with Madison, Jeetendra Bhandari, founder, NIC Ice Creams, said, “Our partnership with Madison Media Ultra will help us to further grow our media and business footprint as we embark on our growth journey. This is extremely exciting news and we are looking forward to a collaborative process with the Madison team to create 'cool' and impactful pieces of work."

      “As proud partners, we are pleased to be able to participate in the exciting growth journey of NIC Ice Cream. Together with them, me and my team are eagerly looking forward to creating ‘honestly crafted’ work”, says Jolene Fernandes Solanki, chief operating officer of Madison Media Ultra.


      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 10:09 AM

