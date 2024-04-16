NIC Ice Cream appoints Madison Media Ultra as Media AOR

Pune based home-grown brand NIC Ice Cream, has announced the appointment of Madison Media Ultra, a unit of Madison World, as their official Media Agency on Record. The account will be handled by the agency from their Mumbai office and will manage all media aspects for the brand, which includes traditional, digital and outdoor.

NIC Ice Cream was co-founded in 2012 by Jeetendra Bhandari, Sanjiv Shah, and Raj Bhandari, and it serves in 86 cities across India.

Commenting on this new association with Madison, Jeetendra Bhandari, founder, NIC Ice Creams, said, “Our partnership with Madison Media Ultra will help us to further grow our media and business footprint as we embark on our growth journey. This is extremely exciting news and we are looking forward to a collaborative process with the Madison team to create 'cool' and impactful pieces of work."